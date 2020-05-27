Triumph opens bookings for BSVI-compliant Tiger 900

By PTI

NEW DELHI: British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the new version of its popular model Tiger 900. The adventure motorcycle is one of the most anticipated products from the British marquee this year and can be booked for Rs 50,000 at dealerships or online, the company said in a statement.

It added that the company currently leads the premium adventure motorcycle segment in the country with its Tiger range of products. The new Tiger 900 comes with a BSVI-compliant motor in three trims -- Rally Pro, Rally and the GT.

While the Rally pro is the top spec motorcycle loaded with multiple rider modes and customisation options, the entry level GT with its low seat height will open the premium adventure segment for new adventure riders, Triumph said. "With the all-new Tiger 900, we want to set new benchmarks in the segment and transform every ride for maximum adventure," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

He added that while the idea was to launch the Tiger 900 in May, but it will now come only in June. "Looking at the anticipation and response from the customers we decided to open the pre-bookings, so as to be able to service the first set of customers," Farooq said.