STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Volkswagen India introduces leasing, flexible financing options to drive sales amid COVID-19

Under its omni-channel mobility solutions, the company has integrated 'Power Lease' -- a 'pay-for-usage' model complete with zero down payment scheme.

Published: 27th May 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen India on Wednesday introduced leasing options and flexible financing instruments for purchase of its vehicles with an aim to drive sales in a market battered by COVID-19 disruptions.

Under its omni-channel mobility solutions, the company has integrated 'Power Lease' -- a 'pay-for-usage' model complete with zero down payment scheme -- with Volkswagen Secure which allows customers to purchase a Vento or a Tiguan Allspace model with flexible down payment and low EMI, including insurance coverage for a tenure of three or four years.

Commenting on the omni-channel mobility initiative Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said, "With the prevailing economic situation, we, at Volkswagen would like to offer customers financial prudency through our omni-channel mobility program."

He added that the Volkswagen Secure and Power Lease initiatives provide customers the power and independence to purchase their favourite Volkswagen in a hassle-free, contactless and digitalised manner. In the current scenario, wherein accessible individual mobility is on the rise, these solutions will reduce the financial strain on customers, the company added.

Through Volkswagen Power Lease, a customer can access all Volkswagen BS-VI cars and avail 'pay-for-usage' model complete with zero down payment, low rental charges, insurance coverage and flexible maintenance option across varied tenure period of two, three and four years, the statement said. Customers will have the option for either wet lease or dry lease.

While wet lease covers all maintenance cost and offers buy-back at the market value of the car; under dry lease customer will have to bear the maintenance cost and the buy-back will be available only at a pre-determined value.

Power Lease also enables a customer upgrade to other Volkswagen models, avail tax benefits depending on the customer's financial preferences while providing lucrative buy-back/retain options, it added.

As part of Volkswagen Secure, customer will also get guaranteed residual value along with an assured buy back option. The customer may also choose to retain the car/upgrade to another model with refinance options available from Volkswagen Financial Services, the company said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Volkswagen Secure Volkswagen India COVID19 Coronavirus Volkswagen Power Lease Volkswagen car buying
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp