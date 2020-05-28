STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

71% Indians think govt's stimulus package will lead to economic recovery: Study

The survey was done online by YouGov Omnibus among 1,005 respondents in India between May 19-22, 2020.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala sitharaman

Although the government believes the economic package will go a long way in realising the idea of a self-reliant India, only one-third of urban Indians think so, the survey said.. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around 71 per cent of Indians believe the government's over Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package will lead to economic recovery, a study said.

The Centre earlier this month announced a mega relief package to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

A vast majority (71 per cent) of Indians either agree or strongly agree that the relief package will lead to economic recovery, the study by global market research and data company YouGov said.

The survey was done online by YouGov Omnibus among 1,005 respondents in India between May 19-22, 2020.

It found that respondents from tier-III cities are more likely to view this package favourably (76 per cent) than those from tier-I cities (67 per cent).

Further, only 15 per cent seem unhappy with the package.

Dissatisfaction is the highest among people from the south (21 per cent) as compared to the other regional residents, the survey said.

Similarly, tier-I residents (21 per cent) seem unhappier with the offered benefits compared to tier-II (14 per cent) and tier-III (10 per cent) residents.

Even though a majority support the economic package, fewer than half see it benefitting them personally.

From the various schemes, four in 10 urban Indians (43 per cent) feel they are most likely to benefit from the 'increased public expenditure on healthcare' and the 'reduction of TDS/TCS rates for non-salaried section' (40 per cent).

One in three (33 per cent) see themselves benefitting from the 'extension of credit linked subsidy scheme for middle-income groups', 'starting of online courses by top 100 universities' (31 per cent) and 'interest subsidy for small business under Mudra-Sishu loans' (30 per cent), it added.

Asked about the provisions that could benefit the underprivileged (migrants and poor, among others), majority of respondents (61 per cent) believed 'distribution of free food grains' is most likely to work to their advantage.

More than half (53 per cent) were in support of 'one nation one ration card' provision under which the government has allowed inter-state portability of ration cards.

Although the government believes the economic package will go a long way in realising the idea of a self-reliant India, only one-third (33 per cent) of urban Indians think so, it said.

Some think this package will create new job opportunities (21 per cent), while others see it giving a boost to the smaller businesses (20 per cent) or the rural economy (17 per cent), the study added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atmanirbhar package YouGov ecomonic survey stimulus package COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    I don't think but I believe
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp