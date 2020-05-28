STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 impact: Several hotels may shut down permanently because of rising credit level

It said that the debt servicing holiday announced by the RBI of six months is inadequate for asset-heavy sectors like hospitality, given the expected duration of demand decline.

Published: 28th May 2020 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Hotels, hotel industry

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With leisure and business tourism coming to a standstill because of the Covid-19 pandemic, India's hospitality sector is facing its biggest crises ever. Credit Rating agency ICRA, in a note on Wednesday, said that the mounting credit stress may force several hotels to shut down their business permanently. 

It said that the debt servicing holiday announced by the RBI of six months is inadequate for asset-heavy sectors like hospitality, given the expected duration of demand decline.

“Given this scenario, ICRA expects steep increase in credit distress to mount in the coming months in the Indian hospitality industry, with several hotels shuttering shop permanently,” Pavethra Ponniah, Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA said. 

According to the Rating Agency, start of the recovery is about three to four quarters away and contingent on a cure or a vaccine. Normalcy could be much further away, over to two to three years.

Supply increases previously anticipated for 2020 and 2021 will get pushed back by at least 12 months; projects in the initial stage of development will be cancelled as developers and lenders turn risk averse, it added. 

With high operating and financial leverage, estimated cash breakeven occupancy for a typical 200-room premium hotel is at about 38-40%. Financial leverage is high, given the asset-heavy nature of the industry, with average interest cover of 2x and total debt by EBITDA of 5x in ICRA’s sample of 50 hotels across credit profiles.

At present the hospitality industry in India is operating at 10-15 per cent occupancy and losses are mounting. It is expected that there will be a 30-50 per cent decline in revenue per available room (RevPARs) during FY2021. 

Ponniah says, “The pandemic and the containment measures introduced by Governments globally and in India resulted in a severe drop in foreign and domestic travel across the world, in both the business and leisure travel segment. This will leave a lasting impact on the credit profile of airlines and hospitality companies. Globally, airlines and hotels have acknowledged the depth of this decline with recovery stated two to three years from now.  Drastic cost control measures, stocking up of liquidity, preliminary reopening plans, and a sharp reduction in future supply addition are in the offing.”

On the airlines side, IATA predicts that passenger traffic recovery to pre-COVID levels will happen only by 2025 and in the meanwhile, airlines capacity reduction and/or failures will result in reduction in supply. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hospitality industry COVID business impact COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp