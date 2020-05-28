STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

National Restaurant Association of India seeks rental waiver of malls

Future rental arrangements need to be made keeping in mind the the Covid-19 crisis and how businesses will take some time to resume normalcy.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a shopping mall used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking into consideration, the interests of the severely impacted food and beverages industry in the wake of the Covid-19  pandemic, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has initiated a dialogue with mall owners to resolve the bilateral concerns.

In a letter to the mall owners, NRAI has expressed two concerns — waiver of charges of rentals and a revised revenue sharing model, and sought  their urgent intervention to help the beleaguered sector which is staring at closure without income as well any relief measures. “The mandated lockdown has forced us to shut shop and prevent the malls to allow entry to our guests, staff or suppliers. This is a clear case of force majeure and therefore all charges of rentals or common area maintenance for the duration of the lockdown needs to be waived off entirely,” NRAI stated.

Future rental arrangements need to be made keeping in mind the the Covid-19 crisis and how businesses will take some time to resume normalcy.The industry body don’t expect the volume of business in the post-pandemic period to be more than 30-40 per cent of the pre-lockdown numbers.

“Considering that the proportion of fixed operating expenses in our business is very high, this may lead to
massive operating losses to many businesses unless the expenses are brought down significantly and a critical expense like rentals is converted into a variable cost. The industry cannot operate on old costs with less than half of older revenue,” said NRAI President Anurag Katriar, adding the industry is still hopeful of a relief package from the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Restaurant Association of India malls mall rents
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp