STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 pandemic: Luxury sector bets on revenge spending to revive sales

'Revenge buying’ was recently seen in China’s Guangzhou where French luxury goods-maker Hermes announced a record of $2.7 million in sales on the day its store re-opened in the city in April.

Published: 30th May 2020 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

A recently opened store of Hermes.

A recently opened store of Hermes. (Photo | Hermes, Twitter)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After weeks of shutdowns and snowballing losses, the $6.25 billion luxury goods market in India is betting on ‘revenge spending’ to revive business as stores begin reopening in many parts of the country. A bout of aggressive spending across the small luxury segment, such as premium lipsticks, as well as high-end purchases like property may give demand a leg-up as shopping-starved consumers flush with cash indulge in retail therapy, say industry executives.

“We do see a drop in demand, but it may not be as significant for luxury residential properties. With the return of the market to normalcy, we expect a rebound in the luxury sector to be faster since, for wealthy families, this is also the best time to buy at attractive valuations,” said Amit Goyal, CEO of India Sotheby’s International Realty.

In the medium to long-term, however, developers expect buyers to invest in bigger residences with more space for demarcated workspaces and wide-ranging amenities such as gyms, yoga studios and recreational areas given the increased desire among high net-worth individuals to seek larger and spacious homes post the coronavirus pandemic.

While developers are looking for innovative ways to attract buyers, the availability of options -- lower mortgage rates and reduced pricing -- would be an attractive proposition for buyers who have been sitting on the fence, Goyal added.

A common term in the retail space, ‘revenge buying’ was recently seen in China’s Guangzhou where French luxury goods-maker Hermes announced a record of $2.7 million in sales on the day its store re-opened in the city in April. Retailers are pinning hopes on a similar trend in India with consumers overindulging in luxury purchases particularly around the festive season, i.e. September-December period, this year. Categories like fashion, wellness and beauty are expected to be the biggest beneficiary of this trend.

“The revenge spending phenomenon, however, is a very short term spending behaviour and this cannot be sustained,” warned Dillon Bhatt of Millwood Kane International, an investment consulting firm.

In the case of high-end fashion brands, companies are already leveraging digital mediums, which Bhatt believes will be able to bring a luxury experience to consumers at home whilst making substantial sales online. He also says that the personal luxury segment would recover faster fuelled by demand from Generation Z and digital sales channels.

Sundeep Chugh, CEO and MD of Benetton India says that the firm has opened most high-street stores and that demand has been steady. “Our casual wear offerings like t-shirts, woven tops, denim shorts as well as innerwear are the most coveted given that most people continue to work from home,” Chugh said, adding the high street stores will run the show till malls re-open when the situation stabilizes.

Within the luxury car market, the aspirational segment will outperform with business getting back to ‘normal’ in 4-6 months, says Lamborghini India chief Sharad Agarwal.

"The luxury segment is all about dreams and aspirations and even during these uncertain times, the aspirations of the buyers may not alter. We continue to hold a strong order bank and have not experienced any cancellations in the past two months. As we slowly re-open our operations in India, there could be some delay in dispatches but we are trying to minimise them," Agarwal added.

According to market data portal Statista, India’s luxury goods market is expected to be worth $8 billion in 2020 (after adjusting for potential covid-19 losses) and is projected to grow at CAGR 10.6 per cent until 2023.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hermes Luxury market Luxury sector India COVID economy
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp