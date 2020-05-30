STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SC agrees to hear Mistry’s plea for representation on Tata Sons’ Board

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is the single largest shareholder with over 18.37 per cent equity in Tata Sons and the relationship between the two groups is a century old.

Published: 30th May 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cyrus Mistry; Tata

Cyrus Mistry. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what may come as a big win for Tata Son’s ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear his plea seeking proportionate representation for his family (Shapoorji Pallonji Group) on the Tata Sons Board of Directors. The latest petition filed by Mistry also challenges Article 121 of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, which notes that it allows select directors to override the views of the board of directors.

The new plea will be heard along with the appeal of the Tata group, which challenged the NCLAT order of December 2019 which had asked the software-to-automobile conglomerate to reinstate Mistry as chairman. The NCLAT had ruled that Tata Sons’ affairs were carried out in a manner ‘prejudicial and oppressive’ to the Mistry’s group and that his ouster from the Tata Sons Board was ‘illegal’. However, the NCLAT hadn’t offered any judicial protection to the minority shareholder rights of the Mistry family.

The apex court, however, had stayed the appellate tribunal’s order in January. Earlier this year, Mistry had said that he does not intend to pursue the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons, or a directorship in TCS, Tata Teleservices or Tata Industries.But, he said he vigorously plans to pursue all options to protect their rights as minority shareholders.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is the single largest shareholder with over 18.37 per cent equity in Tata Sons and the relationship between the two groups is a century old. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant will hear the appeals on the matter. The top court has allowed both sides four weeks’ time to complete pleadings.

The Ratan Tata-led Tata Group and Cyrus Mistry’s Pallonji Group have been involved in one of the country’s biggest corporate legal tussles since the ousting of Mistry. In October 2016, Mistry was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons and later as a director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry Supreme Court
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp