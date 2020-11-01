STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt wants public sector banks to lend, but asset quality in doubt

Officials fear that once the forbearance period is over, NPAs will soar

Published: 01st November 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre wants public sector banks (PSB) to increase their lending to kick-start investment, but at the same time, are cautioning them to undertake strict due diligence since fears persist that in the post- Covid period, bank asset quality is likely to deteriorate. “We want PSU banks to increase lending but only to viable projects with due diligence,” said a senior finance ministry official.

The non-food credit growth rate fell by 40 per cent in September compared to the year ago period. Though PSU banks accounted for about 62 per cent of this credit disbursal, a marked aversion to credit risk has been noticed in banking circles. “There is a need to step up lending to viable projects, especially in sunrise sectors such as electronics, pharma, electric vehicles, solar projects, as well as to sectors such as exports and textiles,” said an official.

The finance ministry plans to inject fresh capital to the tune of `20,000 crore into PSU banks to help them meet capital adequacy norms and to encourage them to increase their loan portfolio. However, fears abound that after the Covid forbearance period- when insolvency proceedings have come to a standstill and banks allowed a one-time restructuring of loans hit by the pandemic-bad loans will rise, with the RBI forecasting an increase to at least 12.5 per cent in 2020-21.

“Bankers are being understandably cautious and despite the urgent need to step up lending, nobody is being asked to blindly recast loans or give fresh loans,” said Sanjay Bhattacharyya, former Managing Director of SBI. Bad loans in the banking system rose from 2.2 per cent in 2007-08 to peak at 11.2 per cent in 2017-18. It stood at 8.5 per cent in 2019-20 after strict corrective actions initiated by the RBI.for the said period, irrespective of whether the borrower fully or partially availed the moratorium. The scheme is also applicable for those who have not availed the moratorium and continued with the original repayment schedule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public sector banks
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp