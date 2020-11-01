Turnaround in GST collection for Odisha as state records 21 per cent growth in October

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded a turnaround in gross GST collection in October with a descent growth of 21.79 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year.

The total collection was Rs 2,428.27 crore last month as against Rs 1,993.84 crore in October 2019.

This is the second successive month when the growth rate of gross GST collection has been positive and healthy.

The collection in September had also registered a growth of 18.3 per cent in comparison to the period last year. While Rs 2,383.99 crore was collected in September this year, the collection was Rs 2015.04 crore during the month in 2019.

The state GST component also recorded a positive growth of 5.16 per cent in the second successive month. It had recorded a modest growth of 3.42 per cent in September.

However, the progressive Odisha GST Collection during April to October period continues to be negative at 8.48 per cent owing to the setback in the first quarter in view of the lockdown following Covid-19 outbreak.

The total collection was Rs 4,309.29 crore as against Rs 4,708.39 crore collected during the same period of the preceding year.

Similarly, the progressive gross GST collection during April-October has been Rs 14,701 crore as compared to Rs 17,020 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The VAT collection from non GST goods has also been growing with reasonable consistency since last month due to increase in consumption as well as the decision to shift to monthly returns for all petroleum dealers instead of quarterly return period prescribed previously.

The collection from petroleum dealers during September and October has been Rs 464.25 crore and Rs 514.29 crore as against Rs 431.04 crore and Rs 369.40 crore during September and October 2019 with a growth of 7.6 per cent and 39 per cent respectively.

Overall, the non-GST revenue has witnessed a healthy growth of 36.05 per cent in October as compared to same month last year.

A senior official at the Commissionerate of CT and GST said the gross GST collection has been significant after relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

“We hope the collection this month will be more as there has been significant growth in economic activities during the festive season. Sale of vehicles has also seen a positive trend,” he reasoned.

The turnaround was due to improvement in economic activity as well as the regular persuasion and follow up by field staff duly supported by data analytics for targeted intervention and effective implementation, the official added.

The settlement of IGST for Odisha during October was Rs 480.83 crore as against the receipt of Rs 307.69 crore during last October recording a growth of 56.27 per cent. Similarly, the collection under cess has also witnessed a growth of 57.55 per cent last month.