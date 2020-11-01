STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Turnaround in GST collection for Odisha as state records 21 per cent growth in October

Overall, the non-GST revenue has witnessed a healthy growth of 36.05 per cent in October as compared to same month last year.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

The total collection was Rs 2,428.27 crore last month as against Rs 1,993.84 crore in October 2019.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded a turnaround in gross GST collection in October with a descent growth of 21.79 per cent as compared to the corresponding month last year.

The total collection was Rs 2,428.27 crore last month as against Rs 1,993.84 crore in October 2019.

This is the second successive month when the growth rate of gross GST collection has been positive and healthy.

The collection in September had also registered a growth of 18.3 per cent in comparison to the period last year. While Rs 2,383.99 crore was collected in September this year, the collection was Rs 2015.04 crore during the month in 2019.

The state GST component also recorded a positive growth of 5.16 per cent in the second successive month. It had recorded a modest growth of 3.42 per cent in September.

However, the progressive Odisha GST Collection during April to October period continues to be negative at 8.48 per cent owing to the setback in the first quarter in view of the lockdown following Covid-19 outbreak.

The total collection was Rs 4,309.29 crore as against Rs 4,708.39 crore collected during the same period of the preceding year.

Similarly, the progressive gross GST collection during April-October has been Rs 14,701 crore as compared to Rs 17,020 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The VAT collection from non GST goods has also been growing with reasonable consistency since last month due to increase in consumption as well as the decision to shift to monthly returns for all petroleum dealers instead of quarterly return period prescribed previously.

The collection from petroleum dealers during September and October has been Rs 464.25 crore and Rs 514.29 crore as against Rs 431.04 crore and Rs 369.40 crore during September and October 2019 with a growth of 7.6 per cent and 39 per cent respectively.

Overall, the non-GST revenue has witnessed a healthy growth of 36.05 per cent in October as compared to same month last year.

A senior official at the Commissionerate of CT and GST said the gross GST collection has been significant after relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

“We hope the collection this month will be more as there has been significant growth in economic activities during the festive season. Sale of vehicles has also seen a positive trend,” he reasoned.

The turnaround was due to improvement in economic activity as well as the regular persuasion and follow up by field staff duly supported by data analytics for targeted intervention and effective implementation, the official added.

The settlement of IGST for Odisha during October was Rs 480.83 crore as against the receipt of Rs 307.69 crore during last October recording a growth of 56.27 per cent. Similarly, the collection under cess has also witnessed a growth of 57.55 per cent last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Odisha GST
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp