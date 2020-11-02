STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Alliance Air to launch Bengaluru-Kozhikode flight from November 11

The flights on the new route will be operated six times a week except for Tuesdays, Alliance Air said in a release.

Published: 02nd November 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Alliance Air.

Alliance Air. (Photo |Air India website)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alliance Air on Monday said it will launch a flight from Kozhikode to Bengaluru starting November 11.

The flights on the new route will be operated six times a week except for Tuesdays, Alliance Air said in a release. Air India's regional subsidiary will be deploying one of its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft to cater to the traffic between the two cities, it added.

Alliance Air is commencing flight operations from Bengaluru to Kozhikode and back from November 11, the airline said.

The flight 9I- 521 will depart from Bengaluru at 6.30 am and arrive in Kozhikode at 7.55 am, it added.

In the return leg, it will depart from Kozhikode as 9I- 522 at 8.25 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 9.40 am, Alliance Air said.

The Delhi-based airline last week reported an operating profit of Rs 65 crore in the previous fiscal--the first time since its inception in 1996.

Currently, the airline flies to 43 domestic destinations through seven hubs and has a fleet of 18 ATRs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alliance Air Kozhikode to Bengaluru
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp