STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST shortfall: Centre to transfer Rs 6,000 crore to 16 states, three Union Territories

Last month, the Centre gave in to the demands of opposition ruled states to borrow and fund the GST compensation shortfall.

Published: 02nd November 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will transfer Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and 3 Union Territories -- including Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Puducherry, and Delhi.

The Centre had on October 23 transferred Rs 6,000 crore to 16 states and 2 UTs of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the second tranche of transfer, the Union Territory of Puducherry has been included.

"The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, under its 'Special Window to States for meeting the GST Compensation Cess shortfall,' will be releasing a number of Rs 6,000 crore as second tranche to 16 States and 3 Union Territories today," the ministry said in a statement.

This borrowing was done at an interest of 4.42 percent, which is lower than the cost of borrowings for the states and UTs, thus benefitting them, it said.

"Ministry of Finance has facilitated loans of Rs 12,000 crore to date under the Special Window to States/UTs," it added.

21 states and 3 Union Territories to date, have opted for the Special Window and the loans raised by the Centre would be released on a back-to-back basis to states/UTs, in lieu of GST Compensation Cess releases.

The loans have been released to the following states and Union Territories - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

Last month, the Centre gave in to the demands of opposition ruled states to borrow and fund the GST compensation shortfall.

The Finance Ministry said that the Centre would borrow from the market to pay the GST compensation shortfall of Rs 1.1 lakh crore to states, and then act as an intermediary to arrange back-to-back loans to state governments.

This arrangement will not reflect in the fiscal deficit of the Centre and will appear as capital receipts for state governments.

The Centre had in August proposed two options to states: borrow Rs 97,000 crore (on account of GST implementation) from a special window facilitated by the RBI or the complete shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore (including Rs 1.38 lakh crore due to COVID) from the market.

The options have since been revised to Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.83 lakh crore, respectively.

On Sunday, the Finance Ministry said GST collections in October stood at over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, crossing for the first time the Rs 1 lakh crore mark since February this year. Among the states, Chhattisgarh has secured the first rank in the country in terms of the increase in GST collection by recording a 26 percent raise over the same month last year.

As per the data issued by the Finance Ministry, GST collection in Chhattisgarh for October 2019 was Rs 1,570 crore, whereas, in October 2020, it has increased to Rs 1,974 crore, an increase of Rs 404 crore.

During the lockdown, production in steel industries and work in coal mine also went on uninterrupted in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST shortfall Finance Ministry GST compensation
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp