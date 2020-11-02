STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Manipal Hospitals to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals in India

The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals, the healthcare providers said in a statement.

Published: 02nd November 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manipal Hospitals on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals in India. According to the sources in know of the matter, the acquisition will be for over Rs 2,000 crore.

The company intends to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd (Columbia Asia).

The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals, the healthcare providers said in a statement.

"We are very pleased to welcome Columbia Asia Hospitals to the Manipal family and proudly acknowledge their outstanding track record of healthcare delivery of a very high standard over the years," Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Chairman Ranjan Pai said.

Columbia Asia Hospitals commenced operations in India in 2005 in Hebbal, Bengaluru, and presently operates 11 hospitals across the country, the statement said.

"This combination of Columbia Asia and Manipal Hospitals is very exciting because of the strong cultural alignment between the two companies and the opportunity it provides for continued growth," Columbia Pacific Management Chairman Dan Baty said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipal Hospitals Columbia Asia Hospitals
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp