STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Most Indian automakers witness record sales in October as festive season kicks off

The first month of this year’s festive season has turned out to be a fruitful one for automakers with most of them reporting record sales after several quarters of slowdown.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first month of this year’s festive season has turned out to be a fruitful one for automakers with most of them reporting record sales after several quarters of slowdown. India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) domestic wholesales went up by 18 per cent in October to 1,63,656 units. The carmaker had recently said that its retail deliveries during the 10 days of Navratri alone stood at 96,700 units.

RC Bhargava, chairman, MSIL believes that sales will remain robust in November and December. However, from January, automakers may face a slump period due to Covid-19 uncertainties and a slowdown in general economic activity The country’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai (HMIL) recorded its highest ever domestic sales of 56,605 units last month while its exports stood at 12,230 units. Hyundai’s previous highest monthly domestic sales number was achieved in October 2018 with 52,001 units.

“The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for overall business environment and we are confident that Hyundai will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of economy, community and all its stake holders,” Tarun Garg, Director-Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL said. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), Honda Cars India (HCIL), Kia Motors, MG Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra also reported an increase in October sales.

Kia reported a 63.53 per cent rise year-on-year to 21,021 units while Honda reported an 8.3 per cent growth. Toyota sold a total of 12,373 units in the domestic market in October this year against 11,866 units in October 2019. “The month of October has been our best month so far since March. The festive season has proved to be bullish as we witness demand surging, month on month,” Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, TKM said.

Two-wheeler sales also gathered festive momentum. Hero MotorCorp sold 806,848 units (up 35 per cent y-o-y) of motorcycles and scooters-its highest-ever sales in any single month. “With the higher dispatches during the month, the company’s customer touch points across the country now have adequate inventories in line with market demand in the ongoing festival period,” Hero said. Royal Enfield posted a sale of 66,891 units, down 7 per cent y-o-y. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Automakers Maruti Suzuki Auto industry Indian market
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp