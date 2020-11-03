STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

46 per cent Indians borrowed to run households in COVID-19: Report

The report, based on a survey, showed that 46 per cent respondents borrowed money primarily to run their households.

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly half of Indians have primarily depended upon borrowed money to run their households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

With job losses and pay cuts across industries, the lower middle-income group has been affected severely and the pandemic has led to a shift in perspective towards loans and borrowing preferences, said the report by Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia.

The report, based on a survey, showed that 46 per cent respondents borrowed money primarily to run their households.

The survey was conducted among about 1,000 respondents across seven cities to understand the borrowing patterns of people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it said.

"The impact of the pay cuts or delays was the next big reason why most borrowers resorted to borrowing, 27 per cent of respondents cited repayment of their monthly instalments from the earlier loan as the second-biggest reason behind borrowing.I

"About 14 per cent of the respondents borrowed as they suffered job losses," it said.

The report also showed that unlike normal times, people during the COVID-19 pandemic have preferred to borrow money from their friends and families as it gave them the flexibility to return the money when the situation normalises and jobs or salaries are restored.

The report also showed that 50 per cent of the respondents admitted to returning the borrowed sum once the situation normalises or they returned to their jobs.

About 13 per cent of the people said they will look at returning the sum after paying their loan amounts, it said.

Borrowing from friends and family was seen highest in Mumbai and Bhopal at 27 per cent each, followed by Delhi at 26 per cent and Patna at 25 per cent, it said.

The report also showed that the decision to borrow money from family and friends was led by the male members of the households at 23 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian economy COVID 19 Indian business India job loss
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp