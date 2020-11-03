L&T lowest bidder for 88-km viaduct of bullet train project, set to bag Rs 7289-crore contract

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the C6 package of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train project, at Rs 7,289 crore.

The C6 package involves the design and construction of civil and building works for high-speed rail line involving 87.5 kms of viaducts and bridges, 25 crossing bridges, a tunnel, 97.50 km of roads, one station, a maintenance depot, four sub-maintenance depots, and a host of other associated structures. The project is being financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Other bidders were the Tata Projects-J Kumar Infrastructure Projects Ltd-NCC Ltd consortium and the AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd-Ircon-JMC Projects consortium.

Just weeks ago, L&T had secured a mega order of Rs 24,985 crore (that constitute 46.66 per cent of the project) for constructing the largest segment of the high-speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL). The mega order or the C4 package involves construction of the 237.1 km of the 508.17 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, the country’s biggest infrastructure project to date.

Upon completion, it will operate at a speed of 320 kmph, covering the distance in about two hours with limited stops.