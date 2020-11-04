STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exports slip into negative territory in October, tank 5.4 per cent

To compound the problem, most of the exports which grew were raw materials, while exports of manufactures.

Published: 04th November 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

For representation purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After recording a positive growth of six per cent in September, India’s exports have declined 5.4 per cent to $ 24.82 billion in October. Lower shipments in petroleum products, gems & jewellery and leather dragged down exports in the festive month. 

To compound the problem, most of the exports which grew were raw materials, while exports of manufactures such as leather goods, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, engineering products, textiles and electronics shrank.

The top five commodities whose exports grew the most in October were : Other Cereals (369.30 per cent), Rice (112.15 per cent), Oil meals (76.62 per cent), Iron Ore (73.89 per cent) and Oil Seeds (54.06 per cent). “The fact that our exports growth is mostly from the sale of raw material is a worrying factor, it means we are not adding value to those goods here.

That’s happening somewhere else,” noted Prof Biswajit Dhar of the JNU and  Member of the Board of Trade. Meanwhile, imports in October declined 11.56 per cent to $33.6 billion, narrowing the trade deficit to $8.78 billion. “India was thus a net importer in October 2020 with a trade deficit of $8.78 billion, as compared to a trade deficit of $11.76 billion, an improvement by 25.34 per cent,” the commerce Ministry said in a statement. 

According to Sharad Kumar Saraf, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), “though the monthly exports have shown a negative growth, there are signs of revival as both order booking position and Manufacturing PMI have risen.” He added that the exporters were hamstrung by “a huge container shortage and hike in sea freight”. Analysts pointed out that the government would have to address issues of market access, refunds of embedded taxes which is allowed by WTO and ease flow of export financing besides reducing cost of funds to boost exports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Exports
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp