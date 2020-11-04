Future group, Amazon move Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both Future Group and Amazon have filed separate caveat petitions before the Delhi High Court to avoid ex-parte orders over an interim award that has temporarily halted the Rs 24, 713 crore Future-Reliance deal. The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has requested it be heard if any plea is filed by the US e-commerce major, while sources say that Amazon has also filed a caveat to ensure that the high court does not pass an adverse order without the etailer’s plea being heard.

“Let no order of any kind be passed... or any other petition and application, which may be filed by the petitioners/caveatee (Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC) against the respondent/caveator —

Future Retail Ltd, without due notice under section 148A of the code of civil procedure,” Future Group said in its urgent caveat petition. A copy of the caveat petition to Amazon.

The fresh twist to the ongoing Amazon versus Future Group legal tussle comes even as the Singapore International Arbitration Center had in an interim ruling earlier directed Future Group to put the proposal to sell the retail business to Reliance Industries on hold until it gives a final judgement on a plea filed by Amazon.