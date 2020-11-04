STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PM to chair global investor roundtable on Thursday

The Indian side at the roundtable will be represented by business leaders, financial market regulators, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Published: 04th November 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

rime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at Annual Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To attract investment into the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020, which will be attended by the heads of 20 top institutional investors from various parts of the world.

VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India''s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government''s vision for making the country a USD 5-trillion economy.

"All the major global investors, including sovereign wealth funds and pension funds of the world, would be participating. We have confirmation from such investors who would be participating in this virtual conference," Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said while sharing details of the event.

He added that as a matter of fact, assets under management for these funds would be more than USD 6 trillion.

The Indian side at the roundtable will be represented by business leaders, financial market regulators, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The global institutional investors, representing key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the Middle East, Australia and Singapore, will participate in VGIR 2020, and some of these investors would engage with the government for the first time.

Some of the prominent funds participating in the event are Temasek, AustralianSuper, CDPQ, CPP Investments, GIC, Future Fund, Japan Post Bank, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

They also include Korean Investment Corporation, Nippon Life, Mubadala Investment Company, Ontario Teachers, Teachers Retirement Texas and Pension Denmark.

Apart from this, there will be six major Indian industrialists -- Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharma), Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Nadan Nilekani (Infosys), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank) to share their experience.

"The whole idea of this conference is...to give them (investors) information about various investment opportunities in India, the present economic situation in India and what opportunities they have," he said.

The event will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policy makers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India, he added.

"If they have any concerns, we would also take care of those concerns and try and answer them. I would also like to tell you that we have been interacting with these funds for the past five-six months. We have undertaken a lot of activities on the basis of our interactions with them," Bajaj said.

Based on past interactions, the government has done away with dividend distribution tax and extended tax exemption to sovereign wealth funds and pension funds with certain conditions.

VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments.

Foreign investments in India this fiscal at USD 35.7 billion was the highest-ever for the first five months of a financial year, recording a growth of 13 per cent over the same period a year ago. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virtual Global Investor Roundtable 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp