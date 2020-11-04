STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

‘Prompt repayment facility should be extended beyond agriculture sector’

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has been able to maintain a steady performance with its business strategy ‘Conserve, Consolidate and Emerge Stronger’ paying rich dividends.

Published: 04th November 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Notwithstanding the Covid 19-led disruptions, private sector lender Karnataka Bank has been able to maintain a steady performance with its business strategy ‘Conserve, Consolidate and Emerge Stronger’ paying rich dividends, tells Managing Director & Chief Executive Mahabaleshwara M S, in an exclusive interview. While the government has taken several measures to revive the moribund economy, more steps such as the facility of prompt repayment incentive, which is available for farmers, should be put in place for other sectors as well, he adds. Excerpts:

Karnataka Bank has been to pull off a surprise by posting 12.23% year-on-year growth in net profit for the half year ended September 2020. How did you manage it?

A very comprehensive approach towards minimising cost, enhancing income and improvement in operational efficiency contributed to sustainable and significant growth in net profit. Our new business strategy, ‘Conserve, Consolidate and Emerge Stronger’, designed for the Covid-19 pandemic-affected year, is also paying rich dividends. We gave a lot of emphasis to the one-time settlement (OTS) route for recovery of bad loans and were surprised to see defaulters coming forward for settlement despite the challenges. Recovery was far better with regards to NPA and technically written off accounts.

Do you think the Centre’s recent announcements on interest waivers and loan moratorium will enhance consumers’ confidence? What other measures, according to you, is needed for economic revival?

Measures such as EMI moratorium, One Time Restructuring (OTR), Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and waiver of compound interest — all of these together will eventually helpin economic revival.

Besides, I would look forward to any type of support for those who contribute significantly for the economy. In the agriculture sector, there is a prompt repayment incentive facility. We should have a system wherein prompt repayment in all sectors is encouraged. Bankers, the regulator and the government should collectively work out sector-specific packages for the revival of the economy.

Under the emergency credit scheme for MSMEs, how much loan have you extended during March-Sept?

ECLGS was one of the novel schemes implemented in a time-bound manner under which we have extended loans worth about Rs 1,800 crore. The scheme acted as an emergency lifeline for MSME to tide over the financial crisis caused due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. Our MSME sector loan has also grown at 15 per cent during the Covid - 19 pandemic, much higher than retail advances which stood at eight per cent. For us, MSMEs are the top priority as the sector is the largest employment generator.

You said your Bank has started reaping benefits of KBL-Vikaas? Can you please elaborate on that?

KBL-Vikaas is a technology led comprehensive and holistic transformation. Customers visiting banks for day-to-day banking activities have considerably reduced and this is evident from the rise in our digital transaction to 88.36 per cent. Now, we are also giving in-principle sanction orders digitally for home, auto and MSME loans. Earlier, what took about 30-40 days, is now happening in just about 30-40 minutes.

Where do you see the Indian banking sector ten years from now?

The next ten years will see technology driving the banking sector. Adaptability is very much there in the DNA of Indian banks.

Apart from strengthening the internal system and capital augmentation, the consolidation of public sector banks will also help us build a stronger financial sector over the next few years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Bank EMI Farmer loans moratorium
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp