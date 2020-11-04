Vistara to operate Delhi-Doha flights from November 19

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Full-service carrier Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Doha from November 19.

The airline will operate its Airbus A320neo twice a week between the two cities, on Thursdays and Sundays, as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' agreement between India and Qatar.

"We are pleased to strengthen our presence in the Middle East by adding another global city to our steadily growing network, albeit for special flights under the 'transport bubble'," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

"As an economic hub of the region, Doha continues to draw business travellers and is home to a large number of Indian expatriates."

The Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA).