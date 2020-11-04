With new launches, Micromax prepares for a comeback in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram-based Micromax Informatics Ltd, which once dominated India’s mobile market, has made a comeback with two new smartphones. On Tuesday, the company launched IN Note 1 and IN 1b starting price of Rs 10,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively.

Micromax claims that its phones are manufactured in India and the company is banking heavily on anti-China sentiments to take on Chinese players who now control over two-third of domestic smartphone market. “With the launch of ‘in mobiles’ today, we have ushered into a new era of Indian smartphones to introduce power packed, feature rich products.

In line with our vision of democratising technology, these Made in India smartphones offer the best-in-segment specifications at ‘in for India’ prices,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India. “We will continue to raise the bar higher for both design and technology to address the requirements of our customers. We have received an overwhelming response from customers for the ‘IN’ brand” he added.

During the first half of the last decade, Micromax was one of the leading sellers of smartphone and feature phones. In 2015, it even managed to beat Samsung to take the top position. However, it failed to catch up with the aggressive expansion of Xiaomi, Vivo and other Chinese players post 2015-16.

The IN note 1 will be available in 4GB + 64GB/ 4GB + 128GB in white and green colors whereas the IN 1b will be available in 2GB + 32GB/4GB + 64GB in purple, blue and green. These phone will go on sale from November 24 on online channels first and followed by retail channels across the country, the company said.