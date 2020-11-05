STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian TV channels witness highest-ever ad volumes in week to October 30: BARC

The body attributed the strong surge in advertising to the ongoing festivities and big-ticket properties like the IPL for the volume growth.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Advertising volumes on television touched an all-time high in the week to October 30 amid the festival demand, surpassing a five-year-old record, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said on Thursday.

The release of the data, which comes amid an unprecedented impact on the economy when the gross domestic product (GDP) is set to contract by 10 per cent, did not spell out the revenues realised by the channels.

It said 38.7 million seconds of ad volumes was telecast on TV channels during the week, surpassing the previous high attained in 2015.

In the immediate preceding week, the number stood at 37.9 million seconds, while comparing it on a weekly basis, it is higher than the 36.6 million seconds attained during the 43rd week of 2018, the body said.

American e-commerce giant Amazom was the biggest brand that advertised during the week, followed by Dettol liquid and Surf Excel, the body said.

From a companies perspective, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever led the pack, followed by Reckitt Benckiser and tobacco major ITC, the body said on its website.

