Amazon Web Services expands footprint in India, announces Rs 20,761 crore new hub in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In the largest ever foreign direct investment (FDI) to Telangana, Amazon Web Services on Friday announced the launching of its Rs 20,761 ($2.77 bn) crore new hub in Hyderabad which the company is aiming to make operational by the middle of 2022.

The new AWS Asia Pacific Hyderabad will consist of three Availability Zones at launch and later will join the existing 9 AWS regions and 26 availability zones across Asia in India, Australia, Greater China, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

Amazon Web Services describe 'availability zones' as technology infrastructure which are in different locations, at enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of natural disasters or similar event. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

Amazon Web Services said that the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will provide customers with even lower latency across southern India. This new centre will enable more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centres located in India.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say, "Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalised investment of Rs 20,761 crore to set up multiple data centres in Telangana. The @AWSCloud Hyderabad region is expected to launch by mid-2022."

He also said, "We are pleased that AWS has chosen Telangana as the location for its second region in India. Hyderabad is an important talent hub for IT professionals and entrepreneurs, and with the increased adoption of cloud computing, we are set to see a transformation in the way businesses in south India harness the power of IT. Combining the unique resources of Telangana with AWS, the world’s leading cloud, will boost economic development, power digital-led innovation, and establish a cloud centre hub for the rest of the country.”

Puneet Chandok, president - Commercial Business, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited said that Telangana was chosen as the location for its second hub due to the availability of a successful startup and enterprise ecosystem. Other factors such as the availability of skilled talent, connectivity of Hyderabad to other metros and pro-active policies of the State government also played a part in the same.

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange e-Markets Limited (NeML) CEO Ravindra Shevade said, "We’ve experienced first-hand what it means to have our primary and disaster recovery workloads run on AWS Cloud and welcome the announcement of a second AWS Region in India. It will give us even greater options to build in redundancy, real-time availability, and security for our applications and data."

