STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September

High frequency indicators may be displaying signs of a recovery, but the anticipated economic output India has lost over the past six months will give us the chills. 

Published: 06th November 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

2017-03-14T072311Z_1_LYNXMPED2D0BX_RTROPTP_3_INDIA-ECONOMY-INFLATION

For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

High-frequency indicators may be displaying signs of a recovery, but the anticipated economic output India has lost over the past six months will give us the chills. According to UBS Securities India, the Indian economy would have lost a staggering Rs 20 lakh crore or 10.5 per cent of GDP between April and September, 2020.

It also estimates potential growth to have slowed to 5.75-6.25 per cent due to the longer-than-expected disruption caused by the pandemic, balance sheet concerns faced by economic agents, and only a modest policy response so far. The government will announce Q2 GDP data on November 27. Even though economic activity appears to have returned close to pre-Covid levels, barring the pent-up demand in the September 2020 quarter, analysts expect normalisation in economic activity to proceed only at a gradual pace.

“There are also signs of pent-up demand as reflected in auto sales, but many believe this could taper off post festive season considering there is still much uncertainty and households’ face stretched balance sheets amid stagnant/reduced income levels and might prefer to increase their buffer of precautionart savings. Government’s fiscal response remains conservative. The revival in investment intentions and upcoming union budget focus on government spending momentum will be key to determining India’s economic growth outlook for next year,” noted Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities. 

India’s public debt-to-GDP is also expected to rise significantly to 90 per cent by FY22 from 72 per cent in FY20.  If that happens, it’ll be the third-highest after Argentina and Brazil among emerging markets. It means that the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade by at least one of the three rating agencies over the next 12-18 months cannot be ruled out. 

However, the temporary nature of fiscal stimulus and the likely rebound in nominal GDP next year will make it relatively easier to return the debt to more normal levels, after this crisis is over. “The general view is that India’s debt sustainability crucially hinges on its ability to maintain and improve its potential growth close to 6 per cent currently,” Jain said, adding that the renewed focus on productivity-enhancing reforms and investments could help reduce the downside risks emerging in India’s medium-term growth outlook. 

Meanwhile, FDI inflows to India rose to a record $56 billion in FY20 and the government estimates FDI pipeline to have risen to $165 billion currently. Jain expects FDI inflows could increase to $70 billion by FY23. The transfer of technical and organisational knowledge that accompanies these flows should help boost productivity and support growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GDP Covid impact Indian economy COVID-19 National lockdown
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp