STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Uber's food delivery business outshines core rides service

Uber brought in USD 3.13 billion in revenue, down 18 per cent from the same time last year.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Uber in San Francisco (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber's food delivery business brought in more money during the third quarter than its signature rides business , showing just how much consumer behavior has changed -- and how far the company has adapted -- since the pandemic struck.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company lost USD 1.09 billion in the third quarter as many customers continued to stay out of shared vehicles.

Uber brought in USD 3.13 billion in revenue, down 18 per cent from the same time last year.

Its mobility business, which includes ride-hailing, scooters and bikes, brought in USD 1.37 billion during the quarter, down 53 per cent from the same time last year.

Despite the decline, the rides business showed improvement from the second quarter, when it brought in just USD 790 million.

Its Eats business generated USD 1.45 billion in revenue, up 125 per cent from a year ago as restaurants relied on Uber for delivery and the trend of people ordering in instead of dining out during the pandemic continued.

Uber's food delivery business also brought in more revenue than its rides business in the second quarter, when demand for rides was even lower due to the pandemic.

"Despite an uneven pandemic response and broader economic uncertainty, our global scope, diversification, and the team's tireless execution delivered steadily improving results," said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, in a prepared statement.

The quarterly figures were released a day after Uber scored a major victory in California.

Voters there passed Proposition 22, granting Uber, Lyft, Doordash and others an exception to a law that sought to classify their drivers as employees, an expense that analysts thought would have pummeled Uber's business in California.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber Uber food service Uber rides Uber business
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp