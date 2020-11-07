E-bike market to reach 2 lakh units within three years

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From achieving sales of just 6,500 units in FY 2019-20, the market for e-bikes in India is likely to grow to as much as 2 lakh units in the next three years, according to GoZero Mobility. This three-fold growth each year will be driven by rising fitness awareness, says CEO Ankit Kumar. “Despite lockdown, market for e-bikes will grow three-fold this financial year to achieve a total sale of around 18,000 units. Next fiscal, we estimate it to be in the range of 60-70 thousands and in FY 2022-23, it may well become 2 lakh units Industry,” Kumar said.

“The pandemic has triggered and propelled the need for people to take health seriously. We have seen a sudden increase in e-bike sales globally,” he added. The company has seen manifold growth in sales and claims to be India’s largest player in the segment. Last fiscal, it sold 1,200 units in India and expects to sell 6,000 in the durrent financial year. Currently, GoZero has a manufacturing facility outside Kolkata where Kumar claims they have achieved localisation rates of 60-70 per cent.

On Saturday, the company launched a new line of performance e-bikes and announced its entry in the active performance wear segment. Recently, it had also formed a partnership with Reliance Digital to sell its bikes on the chain and is looking to expand its online presence beyond Amazon. The company also plans to open over a dozen exclusive outlets by next year. The three new bikes—Skellig Lite, Skellig, and Skellig Pro—have been priced at `19,999, `24,999, and `34,999 respectively. Both Skellig and Skellig Lite have a maximum speed of 25 kmph, and can go 25 km on a single charge.