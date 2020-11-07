STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economy expected to bounce back from next fiscal: SBI chairman

There will be a 'paradigm shift which will lead to a more matured economy' with economic players learning to contain costs, said SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.

Published: 07th November 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Kumar Khara will replace Rajnish Kumar as the new SBI chairman. (Photo | PTI)

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The country's economy, which has shown resilience to come out from a downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bounce back from the next fiscal, State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Saturday.

There will be a "paradigm shift" which will lead to a more matured economy" with economic players learning to contain costs, he said.

Addressing the virtual annual general meeting of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khara said, "The economy is expected to bounce back from the next fiscal starting from April 2021. The next normal will see a paradigm shift and some of them will be permanent." Khara said the economy had shown "resilience to come out from the downturn" and some positive traction was witnessed towards the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal.

According to him, investment demand from corporate will take some time to pick up.

"Average capacity utilisation among the corporations is around 69 per cent. Investment demand from corporate will take some time to pick up. The cash-rich PSUs will initially embark upon capital expenditure plan which will generate investment demand," he said.

The corporate sector will become "very careful about borrowings" and use their internal resources initially.

He said the core sectors of the economy, such as steel and cement, have been doing well throughout the period starting from April 2020, and they are in a position to tap the export markets.

However, the travel, tourism and hospitality are the worst-hit sectors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp