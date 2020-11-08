STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Good opportunity for India to export sugar; reconsidering extension of export subsidy: Govt

India, world's second-largest sugar-producing country, had to offer export subsidies during last two years in order to reduce surplus stocks and help cash-starved sugar mills clear cane payments.

Published: 08th November 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Cane crop damage due to flooding may lead to a hike in sugar prices

Image for representational purpose only (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is reconsidering extension of sugar export subsidies as India has got good opportunity to sell the sweetener in the international market during November-April of the 2019-20 season that commenced this month, according to Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey.

India, the world's second-largest sugar-producing country, had to offer export subsidies during the last two years in order to reduce surplus stocks and help cash-starved sugar mills clear cane payment to growers.

Sugar mills exported 5.7 million tonnes of sugar against the mandatory quota of 6 million tonnes set for the 2019-20 season (October-September), as per official data.

Speaking to PTI, Pandey said: "Thailand's production is expected to be down this year, while Brazil's crushing will only start in April 2021. From now till April, there is good export opportunity for India."

"This is the opportunity the industry has to encash upon, we are doing our best given that India is expected to have a bumper sugar production this year," he added.

According to official sources, the food ministry is working on a proposal for seeking cabinet approval for extension of the existing sugar export policy for about 6 million tonnes in the 2020-21 season.

On October 30, Food Minister Piyush Goyal had said the government was not considering extension of the export subsidy policy, but after several rounds of consultation with stakeholders and policy makers, a fresh thought is being given to the proposal, sources said.

Industry experts are of the view that India needs to export more than 5 million tonnes of sugar this year to ensure domestic rates do not fall below the cost of production and make it difficult for mills to pay cane growers on time.

The surplus stock situation is expected to continue this season as well because domestic sugar production is pegged at 31 million tonnes, well above the annual demand of 26 million tonnes.

To avoid sugar glut-kind of situation, Pandey said the government is encouraging mills to produce ethanol instead of sugar as the former can be used for blending with petrol under the National Biofuel Policy.

The subsidised loans are being given to millers for distilleries capacity expansion in order to achieve the ethanol production of over 360 crore litres and meet the ethanol blending with petrol target of 10 per cent by 2022 and 20 per cent by 2030, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugar mills India Sugar export
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp