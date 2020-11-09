CK Motors plans to launch electric three-wheelers soon

By PTI

COIMBATORE: After the successful launch of electric scooters and bicycles, Tirupur-based CK Motors is all set to unveil electric commercial three-wheelers and four- wheelers in the next two months, a top company official said on Monday.

The company has set up a manufacturing unit in Thekkalur near here with an investment of Rs 35 crore and the vehicles were in testing stage and commercialised in another two months, CK Motors Business Head Dr C Gunasekaran told reporters here.

The company has entered into a joint venture with Hyderabad-based Pure EV to manufacture lithium-ion batteries needed for all the vehicles, he added.

The company will manufacture 1,000 EVs a month and increase it to 3,000 vehicles, once the dealers are appointed across South India, Gunaekaran said, adding there were a lot of enquiries for three-wheelers from online traders to transport their articles.

Stating that CK Motors planned to appoint 150 dealers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka at the earliest, he said for Coimbatore, Spark EV has been appointed as the dealer, which will open units in Pollachi, Bhavani, Mettupalayam and Gobichettipalayam shortly.

The company will give three-year warranty for the battery and aims to take a major leap in power assisted riding with an exciting product range, Gunasekar said.