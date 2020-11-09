In major data breach, details of 2 crore BigBasket users go on sale on dark web: Report

By Online Desk

Online grocery shop BigBasket is suspected to have suffered a major data breach with details of up to two crore users leaked and put on sale on the dark web.

The personal details have been placed on sale for Rs 30 lakh, cyber intelligence firm Cyble reported.

The 15 GB data on sale includes email IDs, names of customers, password hashes, contact numbers, addresses, dates of birth, locations and IP addresses, according to Cyble.

BigBasket said it has lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Cyber Cell and is evaluating the authenticity of the claim.

Cyble found the breach while conducting routine monitoring on the dark web.

The alarming data breach occured on October 14 but was detected only 17 days later on October 31, while BigBasket was informed only on November 1 after validation.

Want to check if you have been affected?

If you are worried that your BigBasket data has been compromised, you can register on Cyble's data breach monitoring platform, AmiBreached.com, to ascertain your risks. Or you can download the mobile application.