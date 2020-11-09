STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

In major data breach, details of 2 crore BigBasket users go on sale on dark web: Report

The personal details have been placed on sale for Rs 30 lakh, cyber intelligence firm Cyble reported. 

Published: 09th November 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

Online grocery shop BigBasket is suspected to have suffered a major data breach with details of up to two crore users leaked and put on sale on the dark web. 

The personal details have been placed on sale for Rs 30 lakh, cyber intelligence firm Cyble reported

The 15 GB data on sale includes email IDs, names of customers, password hashes, contact numbers, addresses, dates of birth, locations and IP addresses, according to Cyble. 

BigBasket said it has lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Cyber Cell and is evaluating the authenticity of the claim.

Cyble found the breach while conducting routine monitoring on the dark web. 

The alarming data breach occured on October 14 but was detected only 17 days later on October 31, while BigBasket was informed only on November 1 after validation. 

Want to check if you have been affected?

If you are worried that your BigBasket data has been compromised, you can register on Cyble's data breach monitoring platform, AmiBreached.com, to ascertain your risks. Or you can download the mobile application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BigBasket Bigbasket leak Bigbasket data breach
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp