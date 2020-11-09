STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NPCI’s 30 per cent cap on market share of third-party UPI players to impact consumers

Earlier this month, Walmart-backed Phone Be claimed it commands 40 per cent of the UPI market share with 250 million registered users.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) mandaring third party applications like Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm and Whatsapp Pay, among others, to process 30 per cent of the UPI transactions beginning January, 2021, consumers are apprehensive of how this will impact them. 

Amongst various modes of digital payments like debit and credit cards and Rupay, United Payments Interface (UPI) has been the most popular among Indian users having breached two billion mark in October alone, according to NPCI data.

Meanwhile, the implications of COVID-19 have accelerated digital adoption and the number of people using contactless payment options such as UPI has gone up significantly post-lockdown. 

The only time the UPI transactions witnessed a dip was in April likely due to a pause in most economic activity as the country was going through the lockdown phase.

Earlier this month, Walmart-backed Phone Be claimed it commands 40 per cent of the UPI market share with 250 million registered users.

Together, Google Pe and Phone Pe command over 80 per cent of the UPI transactions market.

With Whatsapp Pay also getting ready to roll out its payment service, a lot of concerns have arisen on how the new rules will play out.

According to fintech industry analysts, customers may not have to worry in the short term when it comes to using apps like Google Pay or Phone Pe for UPI transactions, since these companies have been given two years time beginning January, 2021 to comply with the new guidelines in a phased manner.

Eventually, however, these companies may restrict the number of times a user can opt for UPI transactions on any given app and increase the price limit to say about Rs 2,000 per customer.

As a result, users will need to move to other options or install other apps like MiPay, Jio Pay, Future Pay or Amazon Pay if a bulk of their payments, cash transfers is happening through UPIs. 

In total, there are 27 third party apps currently available in India which offer UPI services, but not all of them have a substantial user base.

NPCI’s 30 per cent capping announcement is expected to bring down the dominance of one particular company in the digital payments market.

Another point to be noted regarding availing of Whatsapp Pay service is that not all users will have the facility since NPCI has allowed the firm to only make it available for just 20 million customers.

Whatsapp, in general, has a user base of over 400 million in India.

The advantage of simple UPI processing with Whatsapp cannot be achieved fully in peer-to-peer transactions if the other party doesn’t have a Whatsapp Pay.

More clarity and detailed standard operating procedure  are awaited.

Cap doesn’t apply to Jio

The new caps do not apply to Reliance’s Jio Payments Bank, or to Paytm, because they have licenses and they do not fall into the “third-party apps” category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Payments Interface National Payments Corporation of India Google Pay Phone Pe Paytm Whatsapp Pay
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp