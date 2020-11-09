Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

By Online Desk

A section of Twitter users can't seem to have enough of boycotting Tanishq.

Nearly a month after calling for a boycott of Tanishq jewellery for showcasing inter-faith relationships, some people on the social media platform called for another boycott of the jewellery brand after they released an advertisement discouraging bursting of firecrackers as part of their Diwali campaign.

The ad features actors Alaya F, Nimrat Kaur, Neena Gupta, and Sayani Gupta dolled up in a nude makeup look and dusty rose-coloured lehengas and saris.

Each of them individually spoke up about how they would like to celebrate Diwali this year.

In the 49-second ad, Sayani says, "Definitely no firecrackers, and I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers, but a lot of diyas, a lot of laughter hopefully and positivity."

This was the only line that discouraged the use of firecrackers.

Sources said the 50-second ad has been withdrawn from Twitter and YouTube, but continues to be on the company's Instagram page.

When contacted, the company did not offer any comments on the matter.

Only a month ago, the USD 120-billion Tata Group chose to withdraw a 55-second Tanishq advertisement, which shows a Muslim mother-in-law caring for her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law, in the wake of a furore online and displeasure among certain groups for alleged communal tones.

This time, right-wingers on Twitter asked why a brand should interfere in their religious affairs and tell them how to celebrate an age-old tradition.

BJP MLA from Karnataka, C. T. Ravi said, "Why should anyone advise Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals?

Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers.

We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam."

Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals?



Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers.



We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam. https://t.co/EfmNNDXWFD — C T Ravi(@CTRavi_BJP) November 8, 2020

One user @vikram193 wrote, "Shame on Tanishq. Please concentrate on jewellery not religion. Tell something about yours jewelry as well. I don't think this Diwali anyone is going to buy Tanishq jewellery. I will suggest first change yours ad manager who are creating such a ads.#boycotttanishq."

Another user wrote @SinghKumarAjeet, "We are not saying that only our God or religion is Supreme. But we have all the rights to celebrate religious festivals as defined in our Holy Books.. #HappyDiwali"

There were some who seemed to look tired from such boycotts being called as well.

The Diwali ad has been pulled down from Twitter since.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, up to nine states have banned firecrackers owing to the crippling pollution levels that add to an increased risk of diseases - Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Haryana, Karnataka.

