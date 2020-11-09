STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Uber launches 'PIN-Dispatch' feature at Delhi airport to reduce wait time

The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will be available at Terminal 3 (T3) of Indira Gandhi International Airport, a statement said.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Uber, Taxi

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride hailing major Uber on Monday said it has launched its 'PIN-Dispatch' feature at Delhi airport, aimed at reducing wait time and enhancing rider experience.

The feature, which is already available at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, will be available at Terminal 3 (T3) of Indira Gandhi International Airport, a statement said.

"Starting today, when riders request an UberGo at IGI International airport, they'll receive a unique six-digit PIN which will be used to match them to the first available driver at the pickup zone, reducing waiting times to almost zero," it added.

The rider will be required to provide the PIN to the driver, who will input the one-time numeric code into the app, commencing the ride, it said, adding that riders will receive the driver and vehicle details for additional verification checks.

Uber said it had initially launched PIN-Dispatch at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, resulting in 80 per cent reduction of wait times and improved traffic flow at dedicated pickup areas, it said.

"After receiving positive feedback from riders across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, we're confident that the new feature will help shorten rider wait times, reduce traffic congestion and also facilitate physical distancing in the new normal," Uber India and South Asia Head of Rider Operations Ratul Ghosh said.

By ensuring riders get access to the first vehicle at the waiting zone, Uber hopes to reduce waiting times in lineups, thereby facilitating social distancing, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber Uber new features Uber feature
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp