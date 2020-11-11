STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fintech platform Slice raises Rs 39 crore in debt funding

Growth Source Financial Technologies, Ashv Finance and others also participated, a statement said.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Funding

Funding (Image for representation)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fintech platform Slice on Wednesday said it has received Rs 39 crore in debt funding from multiple financial institutions including Vivriti Capital, Northern Arc Capital and InCred Financial Services.

Growth Source Financial Technologies, Ashv Finance and others also participated, a statement said.

Raised by Quadrillion, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Slice, the funds will be used to grow its book and widen the reach of credit solutions to youngsters across the country, the statement said.

"This capital will help us refuel our books and support the unmet financial needs of young Indians who form the social and economic fabric of our country.

We want to be the first card for millions of millennials and Gen Z in India and deliver a truly VIP customer experience to them," Slice founder and CEO Rajan Bajaj said.

Slice is a payments and credit start-up for young Indians.

Founded in 2016, Slice has designed a card that is an alternative to traditional credit cards, and has processed a transaction volume of Rs 1,100 crore to more than 260,000 youngsters since inception.

Slice is backed by firms such as Gunosy Capital, Das Capital, Finup, Blume Ventures India, Simile Venture Partner, EMVC, Tracxn Labs, Better Capital, Sachin Bansal's Navi alongwith angel investors like Kunal Shah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Slice Slice debt funding
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp