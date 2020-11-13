STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

More woes: Moody’s expects India GDP to fall 8.9 per cent in 2020

The revision comes as the number of active Coronavirus cases has fallen from a peak of 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh and the economy starts picking up pace after a contraction of nearly 24 per cent.

Published: 13th November 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Moody's

Moody's Investors Service. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday revised its forecast for India’s economy and said it will shrink by 8.9 per cent in calendar year 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, against an earlier forecast of a deeper 9.6 per cent contraction.

The revision comes as the number of active Coronavirus cases has fallen from a peak of 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh and the economy starts picking up pace after a contraction of nearly 24 per cent in the April-June quarter.

“The steady decline in new and active (COVID-19) cases since September, if maintained, should enable further easing of restrictions. We, therefore, forecast a gradual improvement in economic activity over the coming quarters,” Moody’s said in a note.

The Indian economy likely entered into a technical recession for the first time since independence at the end of the first half of 2020-21.

The Reserve Bank of India has `Nowcast’ that India’s GDP for the July-September quarter is set to contract by 8.6 per cent.

The central bank, however, also forecasts that there would be positive growth in the current October-December quarter.

In its Global Macro Outlook 2021-22, Moody’s also revised upwards India’s GDP forecast for calendar year 2021 to 8.6 per cent growth from an earlier projection of 8.1 per cent expansion.

India had grown by 4.8 per cent in 2019. Moody’s pointed out that restrictions have eased slowly and in phases, with localised restrictions in containment zones continuing.

“As a result, the recovery has been patchy.” However, it said that a steady decline in new and active coronavirus cases since September could enable a further easing of restrictions. “We, therefore, forecast a gradual improvement in economic activity,” it said.

Speaking of emerging market economies, Moody’s warned that “going forward, neither trade growth nor a commodity price boom is likely to be a reliable source of growth. And limited room for fiscal support will likely undermine the strength of the recovery.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moody’s Investors Service India Economy India GDP
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp