BIS certificate now mandatory for 18 electrical products

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After having made BIS certification mandatory for leather footwear imports, the Centre has now moved to make the quality certification mandatory for 18 electrical equipment, including Voltage switchgears, circuit breakers, fuse combination units, and semiconductor motor controllers.

The move is aimed at curbing cheap Chinese imports from flooding critical Indian markets and sectors.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) latest notification this week, “Every Electrical Equipment specified in column... shall bear the Standard Mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards as per Scheme–II in Schedule–II to the Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018”.

“The Bureau of Indian Standards shall be the certifying and enforcing authority in respect of the Electrical Equipment specified in this order, and in addition, whenever required, an officer not below the rank of an Under Secretary to the Government of India or District Industries Centre shall assist the Bureau in enforcement of this order, “ the notification added.

The order will be implemented one year after the notification to give enough time to manufacturers and importers, the government said in the notification. Last month, the central government had banned the import of completely built units of air-conditioners with refrigerants, in order to promote domestic manufacturing and give a push to its Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission.