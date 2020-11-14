STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Patanjali Ayurved FY20 net profit at Rs 425 crore

The Haridwar-based company’s revenue from operations went up 5.86 per cent last fiscal to Rs 9,022.71 crore compared to Rs 8,522.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Patanjali_ products

Patanjali products. Image used for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Homegrown FMCG brand Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said it has recorded a 21.56 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 424.72 crore for the financial year 2019-20. This against a net profit of Rs 349.37 crore reported for the fiscal year 2018-19, data provided by business intelligence platform Tofler showed. 

The Haridwar-based company’s revenue from operations went up 5.86 per cent last fiscal to Rs 9,022.71 crore compared to Rs 8,522.68 crore in the year-ago period. Its ‘other income’ also surged three-fold during the fiscal to Rs 65.19 crore, from Rs 18.89 crore in financial year 2018-19. 

“Last fiscal was very challenging for us, in which we had acquired Ruchi Soya. Despite financial challenges, we have worked uninterrupted,” Yog Guru Swami Ramdev told news agency PTI.  

In December last year, Patanjali had completed the acquisition of bankrupt competitor Ruchi Soya for Rs 4,350 crore.  Ramdev also said that in FY 2020-2021, the company would have “unparalleled growth”. “We would have higher growth this fiscal than the previous fiscal and higher turnover,” the report quoted Ramdev as saying. 

Sales on the increase
The company’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 9,022.71 crore for FY20, up 5.86% compared to the previous year, when its revenue had stood at Rs 8,522.68 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patanjali Ayurved
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp