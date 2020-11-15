STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Inc abstains from debt-hopping overseas despite cheaper funds

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the ECB offtake was a mere $ 3.5 billion, compared to $ 11.9 billion in the same period last year.

Published: 15th November 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India Inc.'s appetite for external commercial borrowings (ECB) or debt sourced from abroad has reduced sharply following the Covid-19 pandemic as firms tightened their belts and sold assets to reduce debt levels. However, with the economy opening up, analysts expect the offtake to quicken in the coming months. Corporate borrowing from overseas, despite low rates of interest, came down to just 
a tad over $ 11 billion in the first half of the current financial year compared to $ 25.17 billion in same period last year.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the ECB offtake was a mere $ 3.5 billion, compared to $ 11.9 billion in the same period last year.The largest single chunk of the borrowing was done by just one group — Reliance Industries, which borrowed $1.4 billion in September alone. Other big names which accessed ECBs, included REC, Adani group frms, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, HPCL, Thyssenkrup Elevators, showed RBI data.

"As the economy was shut in the first quarter and then was finding its feet in the second, plans to expand which require borrowing were shelved. Given forex volatility, most corporates, other than the very big ones or Indian arms of MNCs also fought shy of accessing low cost ECBs to replace domestic borrowing," explained Sanjay Bhattacharyya, former managing director of SBI.

However, firms specialising in arranging foreign loans say the number of queries for ECBs are increasing and are likely to mature into an uptick in ECB borrowings in the months ahead as the economy normalises. "Many corporates are looking for alternate sources of funds. Pharma, construction, solar, healthcare are among key sectors which have been talking to us," said Vishal Yadav, CEO of FDI India, a financial platform.

Though borrowing costs abroad are low compared to India, a foreign exchange risk is added to the cost. From the Indian company, besides the forex risk, Indian rules mandate that they have to compulsorily hedge to the extent of 60 per cent of the loan if the maturity period of the loan is less than 5 years. While natural hedges maturing within the same accounting year are permitted, the mandatory hedging  requirement adds an additional level of burden on Indian companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India inc debt hopping
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp