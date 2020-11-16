STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

This festive season, demand for Chinese products decline: Survey

Last year, around 48 per cent people surveyed had bought Chinese products during the festive season, the survey of more than 14,000 people stated.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products.

Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian consumers' interest in 'Made in China' products has declined during the current festive season as just 29 per cent of people surveyed bought Chinese goods, according to a survey conducted by online platform LocalCircles.

Last year, around 48 per cent people surveyed had bought Chinese products during the festive season, the survey of more than 14,000 people stated.

"When a similar question was asked in November 2019, 48 per cent consumers had admitted to buying China-made products during the festive season last year which dropped down to 29 per cent this year.

This is a 40 per cent year-over-year decline in terms of absolute number of Indian consumers buying Made in China products during the festive season," LocalCircles founder and chairman Sachin Taparia said in a statement.

The survey was conducted across 204 districts of the country between November 10-15, LocalCircles said.

Even among the 29 per cent respondents who bought China-made goods, 71 per cent said that they did not consciously purchase 'Made in China' products this festive season and 66 per cent consumers admitted to have purchased them because they offered higher value for money, the survey said.

"After over 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a clash with their Chinese counterparts in Galway valley in June this year, the anti-China sentiment grew in India.

In the LocalCircles survey conducted thereafter, 87 per cent Indians said they would be willing to boycott China-made products for the next one year," the survey said.

Most of the consumers surveyed by the LocalCircles said that the Indian counterpart for a Chinese product is generally more expensive though it might be of better quality.

However, many festival-related items like LED lighting, tealight candles, plastics, are one-time use products and hence quality is not the top criteria for many consumers etc.

"While on an overall basis, the Indian consumer did spend less on Chinese products this year, the key takeaway for the government of India and MSMEs is to make manufacturing more competitive in India and improve scale.

"If the high quality products that are Made in India can be produced at scale and cost of capital for Indian MSME is reduced through Government support, products Made in India will definitely find preference amongst Indian consumers," the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese products Indian market Galwan Valley India-China standoff China
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp