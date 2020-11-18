Mahindra to make new K2 series tractors in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahindra has initiated a new light tractor programme at its tractor plant at Zaheerabad. The K2 series aims to create light-weight tractors for both domestic and international markets including USA, Japan, and South East Asia.

The new series will enable Mahindra to introduce products across four new tractor platforms, in the Sub Compact, Compact, Small Utility and Large Utility categories, covering 37 models across various HP points.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, "K2 tractors have been designed in collaboration with Mitsubishi, and their manufacturing in Mahindra’s plant at Zaheerabad would be a matter of great achievement for the entire country. One of the most remarkable features of Telangana's investment landscape over the last six years is a series of repeat investments by our existing investors."

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive & Farm Equipment Sector, M&M said, “As the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, Mahindra is on an exciting path to develop the K2 series. Our Zaheerabad facility which has always received tremendous support from the Telangana government is well equipped to meet this challenge and we hope to substantially improve employment opportunities through this project.”

At present, Mahindra is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and has invested close to Rs 1,087 crore at its facility in Zaheerabad. The farm equipment manufacturing unit employs over 1,500 workers.