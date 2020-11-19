STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AirAsia’s decision to review its India operations signals severe stress in aviation sector

“India’s leading carrier IndiGo now control 55-60 per cent of domestic market, leaving very little for smaller players such as AirAsia and GoAir.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

AirAsia’s Indian operations have faced trouble during theb pandemic | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Budget carrier AirAsia’s decision to review its India operations at a time when airlines are showing some signs of revival indicates that India will continue to remain a difficult market with minimal margins for many players in the aviation sector.  

“India’s leading carrier IndiGo now control 55-60 per cent of domestic market, leaving very little for smaller players such as AirAsia and GoAir. Cut throat competition and price war among carriers has had previously led to the closure of few established players,” says a leading aviation analyst requesting anonymity. 

He added, “Air Asia’s decision to exit the domestic market despite having a partnership with the Tatas says a lot about the industry. It is difficult to generate profits here. Add to it, the statement came after two Covid-19 vaccines have shown promising results, sending airline stocks upward all over the globe.”

The Malaysian carrier’s review of its India operations follows its exodus from Japanese market.

“Our businesses in Japan and India have been draining cash, causing the group much financial stress...Cost containment and reducing cash burns remain key priorities, evident by the recent closure of AirAsia Japan and an ongoing review of our investment in AirAsia India,” said AirAsia Group president (airlines) Bo Lingam on Tuesday. 

Hit hard by the pandemic, airlines in India have taken drastic measures to remain operational. Closure of an airline due to accumulating losses is not a new thing in the market.

Last year, India’s oldest private carrier Jet Airways ceased operations while debt-ladden Air India, which is up for sale, is yet to find a buyer. 

According DGCA data, IndiGo recorded a 55.5 per cent market share in domestic aviation market while SpiceJet’s market share was at 13.4 per cent at the end of October.

AirAsia India JV between AirAsia and Tata Sons has 7 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AirAsia India air travel
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp