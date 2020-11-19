STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apollo Hospitals, TataMD collaborate to launch test for COVID-19

Apollo Hospitals along with its subsidiary Apollo Diagnostics will offer the Tata MD CHECK testing in the national capital region.

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Group and Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd (TataMD) on Thursday announced a collaboration to introduce TataMD CHECK diagnostic test for COVID-19 in the country.

Apollo Hospitals along with its subsidiary Apollo Diagnostics will offer the Tata MD CHECK testing in the national capital region from the first week of December and thereafter it will be rolled out across all major metros in the country, the companies said.

These metros will be Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune, they added.

"There cannot be a better partner we can think of in the Indian context then Apollo Hospitals. It is a great honour and a proud moment to associate with Apollo from the Tata group, from the Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd as to announce as our preferred and most important partner to make this product available and accessible nationwide," Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd CEO Girish Krishnamurthy said in a webinar.

Comments

