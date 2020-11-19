STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mos Finance Anurag Thakur says legalising betting can check match-fixing

Thakur, who has also been closely involved with cricket administration, said countries like Australia and England have legalised betting.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Thursday said legalising betting and getting it into the formal economy will help contain "unholy and corrupt" practices like match-fixing besides giving tax revenues.

He made the remarks at an event hosted by ICICI Securities, responding to a suggestion by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister's (EACPM) part-time member and mutual fund industry veteran Nilesh Shah, who pitched for legalising betting in the country.

It can be noted that betting on sports is legal across many countries of the world and reports of such cartels being busted frequently get reported, pointing to a prevalence of the activity.

Shah said there is a "natural instinct" among Indians to bet and gamble, which is seen in abundance in places like Las Vegas, Macau and Nepal.

"My suggestion will be to legalise betting and gambling activities, which are underground. They continue to exist in our society," he said.

Responding to the same, Thakur, who has also been closely involved with cricket administration, said countries like Australia and England have legalised betting.

Thousands of crore of revenue comes to the exchequer through the activity and it gets spent on development of the sport or in other activities, he said.

"If we look at the problem of match-fixing, then the trends in betting can give us leads on whether something unholy is happening or not. Betting can become a potent tool to stop fixing," he said.

Thakur added that betting is systemic and the same system can be very useful in watching over people who are indulging in match-fixing.

Shah said there is also a need for the Finance Ministry to continue focusing on strategic divestments like the one of BPCL and also pointed out that the market capitalisation of state-run companies has plummeted to Rs 14 lakh crore, or 52 per cent from May 2014 to September 2020.

He said there are over 9,000 'enemy properties' under the custody of the government should be monetised at the earliest and estimated the same to yield upwards of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Thakur said India will get its growth back and re-emerge as the world's fastest growing economies and added that COVID has taught us that self-reliance is equally important as globalisation.

To alleviate the issues of liquidity for non-bank lenders, the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.

0 was introduced and extended, he said, adding banks have approved purchase of a portfolio of Rs 26,077 crore and are currently in process of approval/negotiations for INR 2,467 crore more.

He said India's ranking in judicial reforms is "not satisfactory" and there are issues relating to implementation of contracts which forces companies to go to Singapore or London.

"We are working on improving the enforcement of contracts," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur betting Nilesh Shah
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp