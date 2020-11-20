STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Competition Commission clears Reliance-Future Group deal despite Amazon's opposition

Earlier, Amazon had claimed that its contract with the unlisted Future Coupons Ltd barred a transaction with a number of persons and companies.

Published: 20th November 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

The Rs 24,713 crore deal that would boost Reliance Industries' fast growing retail business.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission has approved Reliance's proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group.

The Rs 24,713 crore deal that would boost Reliance Industries' fast growing retail business was announced in August.

In a tweet on Friday, the regulator said it has approved "acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics & warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited".

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

As per the notice submitted to the CCI, there are at least seven target entities.

They are Future Enterprises, Future Consumer Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Future Market Networks Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Futurebazaar India Ltd and its subsidiaries.

"The Transferor Companies consists of several listed and unlisted companies, primarily engaged in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses.

"These businesses operate on a pan-India basis, and include retail operations across segments such as food and grocery, apparel, footwear and accessories, other merchandise, etc," the notice said.

Meanwhile, e-commerce major Amazon has opposed the deal between Future Group and Reliance.

Last year, Amazon bought 49 per cent stake in one of Future Group's unlisted firms, with the right to buy into the listed flagship Future Retail Ltd.

Amazon has claimed that its contract with the unlisted Future Coupons Ltd barred a transaction with a number of persons and companies, including Reliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Future Group deal Reliance Retai Amazon Competition Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp