Kaspersky appoints Rohit Sood as Biz manager for govt segment, smart cities

The growing number of complex threats targeted at the government institutions or personnel has made cyber defence an important move for India.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

An employee works in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow

The new hiring is a part of Kaspersky's strategy to strengthen its hold over the government sector. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky on Saturday announced the appointment of Rohit Sood as its Business Manager for the government segment and smart cities for India region.

The new hiring is a part of Kaspersky's strategy to strengthen its hold over the government sector in the country by trying to get new business from the sector, the company said in a statement.

The growing number of complex threats targeted at the government institutions or personnel has made cyber defence an important move for India and the need and demand for cybersecurity in the country today is more than ever witnessed, it said.

In his new role at Kaspersky, Sood will be predominantly focusing on the needs of the government sector, and by aiding the sector in deploying the accurate solutions he will be able to create business opportunities for Kaspersky while achieving a substantial growth for the company in India, it added.

Under Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia), Sood will be closely working with the Kaspersky India team and will be based out of Delhi.

