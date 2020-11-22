STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 fallout: Classroom digitisation, online learning to get priority 

“The initial discussion on budget with the ministry of education has highlighted the need for online classes and digitisation of learning.

Published: 22nd November 2020 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

But parents must have a say in deciding what kind of online learning they want for their children, and how much of it they want.

Representational Image.

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and suspension of classrooms, the government is planning to dedicate a special package for the digitization of classrooms and to promote online learning. 

“The initial discussion on budget with the ministry of education has highlighted the need for online classes and digitisation of learning. While that was very much on the government agenda, Covid has made it a necessity. Both the ministries agreed on the need for special provision so that even the last mile classroom is connected,” said a senior official from the ministry of finance.  

The schools have been facing lots of challenges  including shortage of budget for conducting online classes, eversince the schools were closed.

“While even private schools are facing troubles, it is more severe for government schools in remote areas. Since the children who attend these schools are from the low-income groups, they do not have access to devices like laptops, cell phones or even (mobile) data in their home. This situation is going to stay. Schools need to be equipped for that,” the official added.

The budget earmarked Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in 2020-21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 online learning
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp