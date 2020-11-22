STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, Diesel prices increased by 15, 20 paise

On Friday, petrol price was raised by 17 paise per litre and diesel by 22 paise. This is the first revision in petrol prices since September 22.

Published: 22nd November 2020 01:41 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Petrol price on Saturday was increased by 15 paise per litre and diesel by 20 paise. The price of petrol in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.38 per litre from Rs 81.23, while diesel rates went up from Rs 70.68 to Rs 70.88 per litre. This is the second straight day of hike in rates after firming international oil broke a two-month-long hiatus in price revision.

Diesel rates had not changed since October 2. Public sector oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — revise rates of fuel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

The price changes comes amidst a fraught transition of power in the US, which is a key producer of crude oil.

