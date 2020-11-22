STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Petrol, diesel prices rise for third straight day

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.46 per litre from Rs 81.38, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Published: 22nd November 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Diesel, Fuel

Representational image. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 8 paise per litre and diesel by 19 paise, the third straight day of increase in rates as the firming international oil rates broke a nearly two-month-long hiatus in price revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 81.46 per litre from Rs 81.38, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Diesel rates went up from Rs 70.88 to Rs 71.07 per litre.

State-owned fuel retailers started raising fuel prices from Friday.

In three days, petrol price has gone up by 40 paise and diesel rates have risen by 61 paise per litre.

Petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

They have, however, resorted to calibrating the rates since the pandemic broke out to avoid volatility in retail prices.

The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates was preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15, and an 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

In Mumbai, the petrol price on Sunday was raised to Rs 88.16 per litre, from Rs 88.09, while diesel rates went up from Rs 77.34 to Rs 77.54.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol Price Diesel Price Fuel Price Hike
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp