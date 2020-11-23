Gold marginally up by Rs 57; silver declines Rs 185

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital witnessed muted trading and was marginally up by Rs 57 to Rs 49,767 per 10 gram on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,710 per 10 gram. Silver, however, declined by Rs 185 to Rs 61,351 per kilogram from Rs 61,536 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,874 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.22 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up on economic growth worries and fresh lockdown in Canada and other parts of the world," HDFC Securities Senior, Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.