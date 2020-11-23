STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

New schemes launched to secure long term finances

Over the past week, insurance players and fund managers launched multiple schemes that are focused on generating wealth and securing financial needs for the long haul. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over the past week, insurance players and fund managers launched multiple schemes that are focused on generating wealth and securing financial needs for the long haul. 

DSP Group-backed DSP Investment Managers launched DSP Value Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a value investment strategy that offers value-conscious investors exposure to quality companies at reasonable valuations.

The NFO will close on December 4, 2020 and will allocate 65 per cent in Indian equities and up to 35 per cent in global equities.

“Investors should have a long term orientation to endure phases of underperformance that is a part of the value investing journey,” said Kalpen Parekh, president, DSP Investment Managers. Private insurer Aviva Life Insurance, as well, introduced Aviva New Wealth Builder (ANWB), an individual Non-Linked, Non-Participating Savings Life Insurance Plan.

The plan offers death cover of 11 times, annualised premium for regular pay options and 1.25 for the single pay option.

The plan also offers an option to add additional protection through add on Accidental Benefit cover. It provides investment horizons of 12, 14 and 20 years.

Meanwhile, IDBI Federal Life Insurance launched the Young Star Plus Plan, a non-linked, participating, savings plan.

The plan is designed to keep the policyholder committed to regular savings while boosting corpus with guaranteed additions and bonus contributions.

The guaranteed additions are payable up to 40 per cent of the Maturity Sum Assured, through policy term.

Karthik Raman, CMO & Head - Products, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said, “Given the unprecedented economic uncertainty, we have observed that parents are keen to opt for an investment avenue which offers flexibility as well as assured funds to help fulfil their children’s life stage goals. Our newly launched plan is an apt solution designed to address this need.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DSP Value Fund DSP Investment Managers Aviva New Wealth Builder Aviva Life Insurance
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp