New schemes launched to secure long term finances

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over the past week, insurance players and fund managers launched multiple schemes that are focused on generating wealth and securing financial needs for the long haul.

DSP Group-backed DSP Investment Managers launched DSP Value Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a value investment strategy that offers value-conscious investors exposure to quality companies at reasonable valuations.

The NFO will close on December 4, 2020 and will allocate 65 per cent in Indian equities and up to 35 per cent in global equities.

“Investors should have a long term orientation to endure phases of underperformance that is a part of the value investing journey,” said Kalpen Parekh, president, DSP Investment Managers. Private insurer Aviva Life Insurance, as well, introduced Aviva New Wealth Builder (ANWB), an individual Non-Linked, Non-Participating Savings Life Insurance Plan.

The plan offers death cover of 11 times, annualised premium for regular pay options and 1.25 for the single pay option.

The plan also offers an option to add additional protection through add on Accidental Benefit cover. It provides investment horizons of 12, 14 and 20 years.

Meanwhile, IDBI Federal Life Insurance launched the Young Star Plus Plan, a non-linked, participating, savings plan.

The plan is designed to keep the policyholder committed to regular savings while boosting corpus with guaranteed additions and bonus contributions.

The guaranteed additions are payable up to 40 per cent of the Maturity Sum Assured, through policy term.

Karthik Raman, CMO & Head - Products, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said, “Given the unprecedented economic uncertainty, we have observed that parents are keen to opt for an investment avenue which offers flexibility as well as assured funds to help fulfil their children’s life stage goals. Our newly launched plan is an apt solution designed to address this need.”